Mirrored United States Oil Fund Trading Down 56.5% Over Last 7 Days (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) traded 36.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market cap of $146,898.37 and approximately $20,674.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded 56.5% lower against the US dollar. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can currently be bought for about $7.86 or 0.00026018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Mirrored United States Oil Fund

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 18,681 coins. The official website for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored United States Oil Fund

