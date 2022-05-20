MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.08

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.08 and last traded at $5.11, with a volume of 14136 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

MINISO Group ( NYSE:MNSO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $435.11 million during the quarter. MINISO Group had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 10.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNSO. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in MINISO Group by 430.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in MINISO Group by 2,486.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in MINISO Group by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 16,671 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MINISO Group by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 50,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in MINISO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,145,000. 16.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MINISO Group Company Profile (NYSE:MNSO)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

