Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.70-$8.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $989.06 million-$989.06 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $946.77 million.Mettler-Toledo International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $38.20-$38.50 EPS.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock traded up $25.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,219.71. The company had a trading volume of 157,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,339. Mettler-Toledo International has a one year low of $1,168.31 and a one year high of $1,714.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,321.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,443.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.55. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 540.97% and a net margin of 20.82%. The firm had revenue of $897.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International will post 38.35 EPS for the current year.

MTD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $1,240.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Mettler-Toledo International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,449.25.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,846 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,445.00, for a total transaction of $2,667,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 12,500 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,390.27, for a total value of $17,378,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,594 shares of company stock valued at $40,548,884 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 160.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,365,000 after buying an additional 33,342 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 420.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,133,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,534,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,479,806,000 after buying an additional 17,826 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 224,404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $308,147,000 after buying an additional 16,439 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 205,188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $348,247,000 after buying an additional 15,593 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International (Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.