MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lessened its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 62,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,813 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

MET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.67.

MET stock opened at $62.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.15. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.21 and a fifty-two week high of $73.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.91%.

MetLife declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

