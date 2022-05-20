Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) PT Lowered to $250.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FB. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $295.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.28.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

FB stock opened at $191.29 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms has a 12 month low of $169.00 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $208.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.27. The stock has a market cap of $517.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total transaction of $66,735.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,088 shares of company stock worth $9,284,269 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meta Platforms (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.