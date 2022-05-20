Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 174.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 730,700 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 464,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $245,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HS Management Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 463.7% during the fourth quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,826,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $182,104,000 after buying an additional 2,325,382 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,124,750 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,060,059,000 after buying an additional 2,114,636 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,186,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,408,232,000 after buying an additional 2,067,705 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,584,517 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,223,752,000 after buying an additional 1,993,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $632,708,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $111,345.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,402 shares in the company, valued at $3,368,915.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,088 shares of company stock worth $9,284,269. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB opened at $194.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $208.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.00 and a 1-year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FB. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Argus downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms to $273.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.28.

Meta Platforms Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.