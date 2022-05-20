Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CTO Sells $2,059,122.10 in Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total transaction of $2,059,122.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 4,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,022.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Andrew Bosworth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Sunday, May 15th, Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $191.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $208.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.27. The company has a market capitalization of $517.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.00 and a 12-month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. KGI Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $415.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. New World Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 170.8% in the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 783,981 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $266,075,000 after buying an additional 41,247 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 134,852 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $45,767,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 313,116 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $106,268,000 after buying an additional 18,040 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

