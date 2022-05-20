Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Capital Inc.

Cornerstone Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,534,000 after buying an additional 3,832,086 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $414,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $846,000. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRK traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 434,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,318,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $234.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.37. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $94.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.88.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.69.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

