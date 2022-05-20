Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GETVF) Receives $5.99 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GETVF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.99.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GETVF. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Mediaset España Comunicación from €6.10 ($6.35) to €6.50 ($6.77) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Mediaset España Comunicación from €5.50 ($5.73) to €5.60 ($5.83) in a report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Mediaset España Comunicación from €8.90 ($9.27) to €7.50 ($7.81) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Mediaset España Comunicación from €7.00 ($7.29) to €7.65 ($7.97) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Mediaset España Comunicación from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.15 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of GETVF remained flat at $$3.63 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.66. Mediaset España Comunicación has a twelve month low of $3.63 and a twelve month high of $6.00.

Mediaset España Comunicación, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the television broadcasting business in Spain. The company operates seven television channels comprising TELECINCO, FactorÃ­a de FicciÃ³n, BOING, Cuatro, Divinity, Energy, and Be Mad. It is also involved in the production and broadcast of audiovisual content; provision of news agency services; exploitation of advertising space on television channels; and advertising promotion activities.

