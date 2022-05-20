Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Martin Midstream Partners’ earnings. Martin Midstream Partners reported earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 94.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.05 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Martin Midstream Partners.

Get Martin Midstream Partners alerts:

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Martin Midstream Partners had a net margin of 0.89% and a negative return on equity of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $279.20 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.

MMLP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Martin Midstream Partners in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:MMLP opened at $4.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $160.80 million, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 2.28. Martin Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $5.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.09%.

In related news, Director Ruben S. Martin bought 47,740 shares of Martin Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $152,290.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ruben S. Martin bought 79,000 shares of Martin Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $236,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 318,777 shares of company stock worth $1,092,835 over the last quarter. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blackstone Inc. raised its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 1.2% during the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 1,890,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,941,000 after buying an additional 22,075 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 351.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 417,936 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 325,461 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 171.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 67,894 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $379,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 52.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 27,678 shares during the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Martin Midstream Partners (Get Rating)

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging of petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 15 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 13 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Martin Midstream Partners (MMLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.