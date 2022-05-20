Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.13-$10.09 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.22. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of VAC traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $139.33. The stock had a trading volume of 448,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12 month low of $132.79 and a 12 month high of $175.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 46.38 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.13.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $205.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $201.40.

In other news, VP Michael E. Yonker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.35, for a total transaction of $155,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lizabeth Kane-Hanan sold 6,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.44, for a total value of $993,131.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,055.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

