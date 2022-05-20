Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Mizuho

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a na rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Marqeta from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Marqeta from $36.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Marqeta from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.68.

Shares of MQ stock opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion and a PE ratio of -17.89. Marqeta has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $37.90.

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 36.80% and a negative return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $155.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.79 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marqeta will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MQ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Marqeta by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Bronson Point Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

