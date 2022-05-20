Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.31–$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $114.00 million-$123.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $119.41 million.

NYSE:MKFG traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $2.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,071,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,218. Markforged has a 12-month low of $2.48 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The firm has a market cap of $529.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.38 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.74.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Markforged had a negative return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 21.87%. The company had revenue of $26.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.70 million. Research analysts anticipate that Markforged will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Markforged from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Markforged from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Markforged by 164.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Markforged during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Markforged during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Markforged during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Markforged during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. 54.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. The company offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. It serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.

