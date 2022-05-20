Mark C. Biderman Sells 10,000 Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Stock

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) Director Mark C. Biderman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $126,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,606.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:ARI opened at $12.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 66.05 and a quick ratio of 66.05. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.54 and a 12 month high of $16.94.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 70.24%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.59%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.13%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the third quarter worth about $219,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 14.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 65,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 8,165 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 0.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 909,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,484,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 71.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 128,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 53,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ARI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

