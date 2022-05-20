Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer to $28.00 in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a na rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marinus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.63.

Shares of MRNS stock opened at $5.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $199.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.19 and a fifty-two week high of $19.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.76.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MRNS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.04. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 328.21% and a negative return on equity of 145.46%. The business had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $150,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 15,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY, an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

