Mango Markets Price Hits $0.20 (MNGO)

Mango Markets (MNGO) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 20th. One Mango Markets coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000410 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mango Markets has traded flat against the dollar. Mango Markets has a total market capitalization of $197.50 million and approximately $664,536.00 worth of Mango Markets was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $246.94 or 0.00816759 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003305 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $151.31 or 0.00500450 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00032947 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52,178.72 or 1.72582210 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008633 BTC.

Mango Markets Coin Profile

Mango Markets’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mango Markets’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Mango Markets Coin Trading

