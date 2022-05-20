Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.12-$1.12 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.01. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Magellan Midstream Partners also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.35-$4.35 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MMP. Mizuho upped their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays cut Magellan Midstream Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.56.

MMP stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.77. 943,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,228,234. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.96. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $43.58 and a 1 year high of $53.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.43 and a 200-day moving average of $48.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $631.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.74 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 50.45% and a net margin of 33.36%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $1.0375 per share. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 97.42%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,632 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. 53.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

