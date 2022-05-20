MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) CFO Sells $220,558.68 in Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) CFO John Kober sold 4,182 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $220,558.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,085,820.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John Kober also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 16th, John Kober sold 6,015 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $363,727.05.

Shares of MTSI stock opened at $52.76 on Friday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.72 and a 1 year high of $80.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 7.49 and a quick ratio of 6.50. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.02.

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $165.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.14 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 27.62%. MACOM Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MTSI shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.10.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after buying an additional 5,087 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $3,869,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $622,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $244,000. 97.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

