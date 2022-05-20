LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.64-$0.68 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

LXP stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,357,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,865,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.58. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1 year low of $10.95 and a 1 year high of $16.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.74.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 106.18%. The business had revenue of $80.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.67%.

LXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued an underperform rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.40.

In other LXP Industrial Trust news, Director Lawrence L. Gray purchased 2,235 shares of LXP Industrial Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.26 per share, with a total value of $25,166.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,963.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence L. Gray purchased 4,370 shares of LXP Industrial Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,255.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,503.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LXP. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in LXP Industrial Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LXP Industrial Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 10.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in LXP Industrial Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

