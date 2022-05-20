Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.20 and last traded at $8.20. Approximately 321,721 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,980,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.85.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.67.

Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $381.74 million for the quarter.

Luckin Coffee Inc engages in the retail services of freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks in the People's Republic of China. It also offers hot and iced freshly brewed coffee, such as Americano, Latte, Cappuccino, Macchiato, Flat White, and Mocha, as well as specialty coffee based on market and seasonal trends; coconut milk latte products; tea drinks; pre-made beverages; and pre-made food items, such as pastries, sandwiches, and snacks.

