LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th.

LPL Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 6.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect LPL Financial to earn $15.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.4%.

LPLA opened at $173.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $187.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.87. LPL Financial has a twelve month low of $127.03 and a twelve month high of $220.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.16. LPL Financial had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 35.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that LPL Financial will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LPL Financial news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. bought 1,760 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $141.59 per share, with a total value of $249,198.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 4,506 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $801,031.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,029 shares of company stock worth $9,035,766 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $117,183,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 44,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,088 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,049,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in LPL Financial by 425.4% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 35,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,493,000 after buying an additional 28,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $246.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of LPL Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

