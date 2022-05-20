Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Announces Earnings Results

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Lowe’s Companies updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.10-$13.60 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $13.10-13.60 EPS.

NYSE LOW opened at $187.86 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $179.76 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $206.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.06. The stock has a market cap of $124.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $257,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LOW shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. OTR Global downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.65.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.