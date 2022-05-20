Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Stock Price Up 11.7%

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 11.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.69 and last traded at $2.67. Approximately 132,928 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 12,402,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.39.

RIDE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. R. F. Lafferty cut Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Lordstown Motors from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Lordstown Motors from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Lordstown Motors from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $3.66.

The stock has a market capitalization of $463.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.57 and its 200-day moving average is $3.32.

Lordstown Motors ( NASDAQ:RIDE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Stephen S. Burns sold 5,285,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $13,529,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Stephen S. Burns sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total transaction of $6,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Lordstown Motors by 133.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

About Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Lordstown Motors Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck for fleet customers. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

