London Security plc (LSC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 42 on July 8th

London Security plc (LON:LSC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 42 ($0.52) per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from London Security’s previous dividend of $40.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON LSC opened at GBX 3,620 ($44.63) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £443.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.71. London Security has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,151 ($26.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,900 ($48.08). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,557.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,049.98.
London Security Company Profile (Get Rating)
