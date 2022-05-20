London Security plc (LSC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 42 on July 8th

London Security plc (LON:LSC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 42 ($0.52) per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from London Security’s previous dividend of $40.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON LSC opened at GBX 3,620 ($44.63) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £443.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.71. London Security has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,151 ($26.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,900 ($48.08). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,557.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,049.98.

London Security plc, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture, sale, and rental of fire protection equipment in the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, Austria, France, Germany, Denmark, Luxembourg, and rest of Europe. It also provides fire protection equipment maintenance services.

