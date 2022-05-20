Loews Corp Lowers Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Loews Corp lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 0.1% of Loews Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Loews Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. NS Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 255,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 550,261 shares of company stock worth $21,637,779. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $30.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2,207.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,699,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,817. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,542.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,715.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,196.49 and a 52 week high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet shares are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $26.29 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,470.00 to $3,510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,337.74.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

