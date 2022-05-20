Loews Corp Increases Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Loews Corp raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Western Digital comprises approximately 0.2% of Loews Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Loews Corp owned 0.10% of Western Digital worth $19,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CNA Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 135,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,803,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Tegean Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,151,000. Laraway Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 4,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $300,888.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,297. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WDC traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.01. 2,412,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,295,476. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Western Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $43.85 and a 12-month high of $78.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.20.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WDC. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.44.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

