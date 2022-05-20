Loews Corp Has $2 Million Stock Position in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV)

Loews Corp grew its position in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 252,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,226 shares during the period. Loews Corp’s holdings in SilverCrest Metals were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 3.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in SilverCrest Metals by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in SilverCrest Metals by 5.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 32,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in SilverCrest Metals by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in SilverCrest Metals by 18.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SILV shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$13.00 to C$14.15 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$15.25 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of NYSEMKT:SILV traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.10. The stock had a trading volume of 843,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,464. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 15.79 and a quick ratio of 15.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.32.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts expect that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

