Loews Corp Buys 25,000 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Loews Corp lifted its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Cigna makes up approximately 0.3% of Loews Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Loews Corp’s holdings in Cigna were worth $29,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its holdings in Cigna by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 295 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 15,585 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,555 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 15,522 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $235.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cigna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.96.

Cigna stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $256.88. 1,673,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,637,852. The company has a market cap of $81.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.78. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $191.74 and a twelve month high of $271.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $251.54 and a 200-day moving average of $233.73.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.79%.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $2,302,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $61,291.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,998 shares of company stock worth $37,628,011 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

