Loews Corp Acquires Shares of 2,266 Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Loews Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 194,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,625,000 after buying an additional 16,531 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 44.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 65,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,137,000 after buying an additional 20,106 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,754,000 after buying an additional 28,028 shares during the period. Finally, Soroban Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 938.3% in the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 3,196,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,049,000 after buying an additional 2,888,217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Planet Fitness from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.50.

Shares of PLNT traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.82. 1,554,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,003,856. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.39 and a 1 year high of $99.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.10 and its 200-day moving average is $85.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.16.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness Profile (Get Rating)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

