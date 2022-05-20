Lobstex (LOBS) Trading Down 34.7% This Week

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 39.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. During the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 34.7% lower against the US dollar. Lobstex has a market capitalization of $279,607.26 and approximately $1.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lobstex coin can now be bought for $0.0119 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lobstex alerts:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Lobstex

Lobstex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 23,545,962 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Lobstex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lobstex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lobstex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.