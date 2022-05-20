Livermore Investments Group (LON:LIV) Trading Down 0.8%

Livermore Investments Group Limited (LON:LIV – Get Rating) shares were down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 48 ($0.59) and last traded at GBX 48.50 ($0.60). Approximately 8,316 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 20,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48.90 ($0.60).

The company has a quick ratio of 12.95, a current ratio of 13.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of £79.50 million and a P/E ratio of 2.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 49.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 49.16.

About Livermore Investments Group (LON:LIV)

Livermore Investments Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily invests in fixed income instruments such as Collateralized Loan Obligations (CLOs). The company, formerly Empire Online Limited, was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.

