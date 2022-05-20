Livermore Investments Group (LON:LIV) Trading Down 0.8%

Livermore Investments Group Limited (LON:LIV – Get Rating) shares were down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 48 ($0.59) and last traded at GBX 48.50 ($0.60). Approximately 8,316 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 20,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48.90 ($0.60).
The company has a quick ratio of 12.95, a current ratio of 13.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of £79.50 million and a P/E ratio of 2.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 49.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 49.16.
