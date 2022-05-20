LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) CFO Simon Seidelin Stadil Purchases 80,000 Shares

LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) CFO Simon Seidelin Stadil acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.50 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $40,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of LIQT traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.57. 2,448,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,859. The company has a market cap of $12.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.89. LiqTech International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $8.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day moving average is $4.44.

Get LiqTech International alerts:

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 84.59% and a negative net margin of 69.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Analysts anticipate that LiqTech International, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

LIQT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised LiqTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stephens decreased their target price on LiqTech International from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on LiqTech International from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiqTech International during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Meros Investment Management LP raised its position in LiqTech International by 12.9% in the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 476,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 54,637 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in LiqTech International by 10.4% in the first quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 159,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 14,980 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in LiqTech International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,607,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 37,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in LiqTech International by 14.4% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 466,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 58,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

LiqTech International Company Profile (Get Rating)

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, and ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide filters and membranes for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber wash water.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.