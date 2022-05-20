LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) CEO Purchases $1,000,000.00 in Stock

LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) CEO Alexander J. Buehler purchased 2,000,000 shares of LiqTech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,035,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,950. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

LIQT traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,448,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.44. LiqTech International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $8.14.

Get LiqTech International alerts:

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 84.59% and a negative net margin of 69.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that LiqTech International, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on LIQT. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of LiqTech International from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of LiqTech International from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiqTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in LiqTech International by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in LiqTech International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in LiqTech International by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 115,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its stake in LiqTech International by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 144,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in LiqTech International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. 58.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LiqTech International (Get Rating)

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, and ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide filters and membranes for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber wash water.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.