Lightspeed Commerce (NASDAQ:LSPD) Price Target Cut to $40.00

Lightspeed Commerce (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $112.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$68.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.47.

NASDAQ:LSPD opened at $22.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 3.58. Lightspeed Commerce has a 12 month low of $15.03 and a 12 month high of $130.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.83 and its 200 day moving average is $35.69.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSPD. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lightspeed Commerce in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new position in Lightspeed Commerce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Lightspeed Commerce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 112.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Lightspeed Commerce in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

