Levolution (LEVL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $30,787.00

Levolution (LEVL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 19th. Over the last seven days, Levolution has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. One Levolution coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0358 or 0.00000118 BTC on exchanges. Levolution has a market capitalization of $4.64 million and $30,787.00 worth of Levolution was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30,262.11 or 0.99914156 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003305 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003306 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002170 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00102002 BTC.

About Levolution

Levolution (CRYPTO:LEVL) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2019. Levolution’s total supply is 311,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 129,678,864 coins. The official message board for Levolution is levolution.io/news . Levolution’s official website is levolution.io . Levolution’s official Twitter account is @LevolutionP and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Levolution is an all-in-one platform that makes it easy for blockchain entrepreneurs to create, develop, market, and optimize ITO projects. In addition to showcasing ITOs and connecting projects with global sales teams with whom Levolution will develop working relationships, the platform helps entrepreneurs in the areas of service provider procurement, campaign creation, campaign management, and post-ITO execution. “

Levolution Coin Trading

