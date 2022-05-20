Level Four Advisory Services LLC Trims Position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,737 shares during the quarter. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF makes up about 0.8% of Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Level Four Advisory Services LLC owned 0.94% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $10,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GTO. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 77,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 189.1% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000.
Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.64. 217,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,771. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.89. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.32 and a twelve month high of $57.77.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO)
- The Institutional Tide Has Turned For Cisco Systems
- Don’t Bet On Cheaper Oil, Not Yet Anway
- Can Nvidia Bounce Back
- A Reversal In The S&P 500 Is Confirmed
- MarketBeat Podcast: Options Trading As Easy As Trading Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.