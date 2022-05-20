Level Four Advisory Services LLC Trims Position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,737 shares during the quarter. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF makes up about 0.8% of Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Level Four Advisory Services LLC owned 0.94% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $10,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GTO. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 77,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 189.1% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000.

Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.64. 217,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,771. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.89. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.32 and a twelve month high of $57.77.

