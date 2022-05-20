Level Four Advisory Services LLC Purchases 18,355 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 94,044 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,355 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 119,870 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,596,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $1,062,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,430,765 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $186,736,000 after buying an additional 67,518 shares during the period. Breakline Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 366.6% during the 3rd quarter. Breakline Capital LLC now owns 128,528 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,996,000 after purchasing an additional 100,980 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,022,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSCO stock traded down $6.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,646,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,742,938. The company has a market cap of $173.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.99. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.02 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.37 and its 200-day moving average is $55.74.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. KGI Securities upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.91.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $54,798.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $33,537.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

