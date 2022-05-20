Level Four Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,747 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 0.7% of Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 10,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 4J Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IEF traded up $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $103.36. The stock had a trading volume of 5,137,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,102,308. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.69 and a 200 day moving average of $110.38. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.99 and a 12-month high of $118.63.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

