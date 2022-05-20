Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $49.39 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,237 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 3.8% of Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $49,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. American Money Management LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,594,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 94,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,773,000 after buying an additional 10,008 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $289.58. 78,848,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,622,258. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $284.94 and a 1 year high of $408.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $333.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $360.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.434 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

