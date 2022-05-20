Level Four Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 2,760.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,655 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,185.0% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,519,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,386,000 after buying an additional 8,384,412 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,028,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,612 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 19.7% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,973,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,239,000 after purchasing an additional 817,972 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,520,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,525,000 after purchasing an additional 642,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,637,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,048,000 after acquiring an additional 585,613 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $1.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,329,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,604,214. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $73.50 and a 12 month high of $82.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.37.

