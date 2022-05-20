Leoni (ETR:LEO) PT Set at €10.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($10.42) price objective on Leoni (ETR:LEO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €9.50 ($9.90) price objective on shares of Leoni in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Get Leoni alerts:

Shares of LEO stock opened at €7.77 ($8.09) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $253.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is €8.74 and its 200 day moving average is €9.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 713.39. Leoni has a 52-week low of €6.84 ($7.13) and a 52-week high of €18.50 ($19.27).

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Leoni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leoni and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.