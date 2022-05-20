Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LFLY opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. Leafly has a 12-month low of $5.27 and a 12-month high of $11.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.39.

Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.08 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Leafly during the first quarter worth about $41,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Leafly during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leafly during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leafly during the first quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Leafly during the first quarter worth about $311,000. Institutional investors own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

Leafly Holdings, Inc owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. It offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers and brands; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications.

