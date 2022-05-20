Laraway Financial Inc Takes Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Laraway Financial Inc bought a new position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,530 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 239.1% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 113,656 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,725,000 after purchasing an additional 80,141 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in CVS Health by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,900 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 29,507 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,564,827 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,193,030,000 after acquiring an additional 559,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $1,159,000. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.05.

CVS stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.41. 235,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,900,355. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $79.33 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The stock has a market cap of $123.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.40 and its 200 day moving average is $101.20.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

In related news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $5,543,096.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,098 shares in the company, valued at $310,202.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,780,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,283 shares of company stock valued at $8,376,142. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

