Laraway Financial Inc Makes New Investment in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Laraway Financial Inc acquired a new position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,180 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,165 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,678 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WDC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Western Digital from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.44.

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 4,776 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $300,888.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,297. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,760,433. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $43.85 and a 52 week high of $78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.21.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. Western Digital had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

