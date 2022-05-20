Laraway Financial Inc Acquires Shares of 2,770 Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Laraway Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

NVS stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.79. The company had a trading volume of 121,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,691,478. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $79.09 and a 52 week high of $95.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.12. The stock has a market cap of $198.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.52.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.02. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 46.47%. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

NVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale reduced their target price on Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Novartis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.