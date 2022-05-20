Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lannett from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

LCI opened at $0.53 on Monday. Lannett has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $5.82. The company has a market cap of $22.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.23.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LCI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Lannett in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Lannett by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 712,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after buying an additional 10,705 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Lannett in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lannett during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $451,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lannett by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 350,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 67,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.51% of the company’s stock.

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

