Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lannett from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.
LCI opened at $0.53 on Monday. Lannett has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $5.82. The company has a market cap of $22.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.23.
Lannett Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lannett (LCI)
- Silicon Labs Stock is Falling to a Better Place
- The Institutional Tide Has Turned For Cisco Systems
- Don’t Bet On Cheaper Oil, Not Yet Anway
- A Reversal In The S&P 500 Is Confirmed
- MarketBeat Podcast: Options Trading As Easy As Trading Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Lannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.