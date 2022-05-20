Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ladder Capital Corp is a commercial real estate finance company. The Company operates in three segments: Loans, Securities and Real Estate. It focused on midmarket senior secured commercial real estate first mortgage loans, investment grade-rated securities secured by first mortgage loans on commercial real estate and investing in net leased and other commercial real estate. The company also provides services of the commercial real estate industry which includes origination, credit, underwriting, structuring, capital markets and asset management. Ladder Capital Corp is headquartered in New York City. “

LADR has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Ladder Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Ladder Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of LADR traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $10.99. The stock had a trading volume of 597,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,133. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 104.42 and a current ratio of 104.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.80. Ladder Capital has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $12.69.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 18.52%. On average, analysts expect that Ladder Capital will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ladder Capital news, insider Kelly Amanda Porcella sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $232,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 150,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,748,396.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Pamela Mccormack sold 3,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $37,605.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,139 shares of company stock valued at $1,377,805 in the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LADR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,681,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,791,000 after buying an additional 321,502 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Ladder Capital by 2.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,571,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,277,000 after purchasing an additional 105,014 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Ladder Capital by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,660,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,893,000 after purchasing an additional 194,621 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Ladder Capital by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,503,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,008,000 after purchasing an additional 577,973 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ladder Capital by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,489,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,855,000 after purchasing an additional 431,534 shares during the period. 58.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

