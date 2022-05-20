LABS Group Tops One Day Trading Volume of $316,074.00 (LABS)

LABS Group (LABS) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 20th. One LABS Group coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. LABS Group has a market cap of $3.78 million and approximately $316,074.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, LABS Group has traded 26.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003285 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.75 or 0.00590966 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $154.98 or 0.00509538 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00033284 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,520.35 or 1.66095915 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008590 BTC.

About LABS Group

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,216,879,594 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio . LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio

Buying and Selling LABS Group

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LABS Group should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LABS Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

