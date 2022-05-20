Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) Trading 1.5% Higher

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (OTCMKTS:LIFZF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.15 and last traded at $25.11. 1,188 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 12,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.73.

LIFZF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$43.50 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.70.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. The company's primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.

