Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.05-$1.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $640.00 million-$650.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $642.03 million.Kontoor Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.75-$4.85 EPS.

KTB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Kontoor Brands from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Kontoor Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.20.

Shares of NYSE:KTB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.24. 672,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,082. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.09. Kontoor Brands has a 52-week low of $36.40 and a 52-week high of $67.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.24.

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $679.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.65 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 138.25% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 50.83%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KTB. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 7.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the first quarter worth about $331,000. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

